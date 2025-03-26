Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow

It's not over yet

Nintendo Switch Lite
(Image credit: Future)
  • A Nintendo Direct livestream will take place tomorrow
  • It will not feature any Switch 2 information
  • It will last for around 30 minutes

Don't rush to sell your original Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, or Nintendo Switch Lite in anticipation of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 quite yet, as it's clear that Nintendo still has some plans for the console.

The company has revealed that a new Nintendo Direct presentation will take place at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT tomorrow on March 27, 2025. It will last for "around 30 minutes," which is slightly shorter than the usual 40 or so-minute format.

Nintendo is careful and quick to clarify that "there will be no updates" regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 in the presentation. If that's what you're interested in, you're going to have to wait until the previously announced Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct that is set to take place on April 2.

Knowing that there won't be any new Nintendo Switch 2 information does raise an important question, though. What exactly will Nintendo have in store?

My personal prediction is that we'll be getting a few more Nintendo Switch games to help tide us over in the build-up to the Nintendo Switch 2's release. I'm expecting a few remasters of older games, potentially the long-rumored Kirby: Planet Robobot re-release. I wouldn't be surprised if a few other Nintendo 3DS titles get the remake treatment, as it seems like a logical, low-cost way to help fill out the release schedule.

We might also get some more information on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but I still think that the next installment in the franchise is more likely to appear in the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct instead as part of the system's launch line-up.

I would be shocked if we don't also get a few more games added to the Nintendo Switch Online service, as that's often a regular part of these presentations.

Do you have any predictions? You can let me know in the comments below.

