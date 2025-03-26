Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow

A Nintendo Direct livestream will take place tomorrow

It will not feature any Switch 2 information

It will last for around 30 minutes

Don't rush to sell your original Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, or Nintendo Switch Lite in anticipation of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 quite yet, as it's clear that Nintendo still has some plans for the console.

The company has revealed that a new Nintendo Direct presentation will take place at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT tomorrow on March 27, 2025. It will last for "around 30 minutes," which is slightly shorter than the usual 40 or so-minute format.

Tune in tomorrow, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirect, featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.Watch it here: https://t.co/sJFoxe0mq0 pic.twitter.com/1XeAuff5o1March 26, 2025

Nintendo is careful and quick to clarify that "there will be no updates" regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 in the presentation. If that's what you're interested in, you're going to have to wait until the previously announced Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct that is set to take place on April 2.

Knowing that there won't be any new Nintendo Switch 2 information does raise an important question, though. What exactly will Nintendo have in store?

My personal prediction is that we'll be getting a few more Nintendo Switch games to help tide us over in the build-up to the Nintendo Switch 2's release. I'm expecting a few remasters of older games, potentially the long-rumored Kirby: Planet Robobot re-release. I wouldn't be surprised if a few other Nintendo 3DS titles get the remake treatment, as it seems like a logical, low-cost way to help fill out the release schedule.

We might also get some more information on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but I still think that the next installment in the franchise is more likely to appear in the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct instead as part of the system's launch line-up.

I would be shocked if we don't also get a few more games added to the Nintendo Switch Online service, as that's often a regular part of these presentations.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you have any predictions? You can let me know in the comments below.