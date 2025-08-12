How to watch Premier League 2025/26: live stream guide, TV channels and key dates
Liverpool defending their Premier League crown from all comers
- Premier League Dates: Aug. 15, 2025 – May 24, 2026
- Best Streams: Peacock / NBC / USA (US) / Sky Sports / TNT Sports (UK)]
2025/26's Premier League live streams see Arne Slot leading Liverpool into the season as champions, with Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest all hoping to dethrone them. Below we have all the information on how to watch Premier League 2025/26 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
Slot's first season in charge of the Reds was a revelation – even the most diehard Kopites would scarcely have dared to dream that a post Jurgen Klopp world would bear fruit so soon. Their pre-season has, of course, been marred by the tragic death of Diogo Jota. Any success at Anfield this season, you feel, will be dedicated to his memory.
Last year was an off season for previously dominating champions Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola now has a rebuilding job on his hands. Mikel Arteta seems to have bough savvily over the summer, bringing in the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to bolster their title chasing chances.
At the other end of the division, it's likely that new boys Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland will all have a fight on their hands to stay in the EPL. Everton kick off their season in a brand new stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur fans will hope that new boss Thomas Frank can change their fortunes.
Here's where to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams online from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch any Premier League 2025/26 stream
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.91 per month, and includes an extra 4 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams in the US
Premier League 2025/26 live streams are on NBC in the US.
Broadcast rights to Premier League 2025/26 belong to NBC, with all 380 EPL games available to watch across NBC and USA on TV and Peacock online.
The Peacock streaming service will show every game in full – either live or, when the match is shown on USA, a day later. Peacock TV subscriptions start from $10.99 per month.
To watch games live on NBC or USA you can also use a cord-cutting service. Those with the channels available are Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Of these we would recommend Sling TV, prices start from $45.99/month, but you can get your first 30 days for $23 right now!
Outside the U.S. during the Premier League season? Use NordVPN to access your usual EPL streams.
How to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams in the UK
Premier League live streams are shared between Sky Sports and TNT Sports in the UK for the 2025/26 season.
Sky Sports will show at least 215 Premier League TV fixtures over the season. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99.
TNT Sports broadcasts 52 matches. You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £30.99 per month for a Discovery+ plan that includes TNT Sports.
In a change from recent seasons, Amazon Prime Video no longer has rights to show live Premier League football.
If you're travelling outside the U.K. during the season make sure you use NordVPN to tap into your home streams.
Official Premier League 2025/26 broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼
The Premier League 2025/26 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2025/26 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Premier League 2025/26 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼
- Canada
Fubo once again has the rights to broadcast the Premier League during the 2025/26 season.
- Latin America
A combination of FOX and TNT Sports will show Premier League action in 2025/26 across the following regions in Latin America:
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.
- Latin America
South American countries – including Brazil and Caribbean – will be able to watch live Premier League 2025/26 matches on ESPN.
Europe
Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼
The Premier League 2025/26 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Albania
Digitalb has the rights to show Premier League action this season.
- Andorra
Soccer fans in Andorra can watch the action on a combination of CANAL+ and DAZN.
- Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Romania
Premier League coverage comes from Saran Media channels in these countries.
- Austria
Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League in 2025/26.
- Belgium
Telenet will broadcast the Premier League 2025/26 in Belgium.
- Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia
You can watch the Premier League 2025/26 season on Telekom Srbija channels in this set of counties.
- Cyprus
You can view the Premier League 2025/26 on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia, Luxembourg, Poland and Slovakia
The Premier League 2025/26 season will be shown on CANAL+ in these territories.
- Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden
Fans in these countries can watch the Premier League 2025/26 on Viaplay.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
TV3 has the Premier League live stream rights in these countries this season.
- France
There will be coverage of Premier League 2025/26 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Premier League 2025/26 rights are owned by Sky.
- Greece
Greeks should head to IMG and Forthnet for the Premier League 2025/26 season.
- Hungary
Premier League 2025/26 live streams will go out on TV2 in Hungary.
- Iceland
Syn is the place to watch Premier League football in Iceland.
- Ireland
Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in Ireland.
- Israel
Charlton has won the Premier League coverage rights in Israel.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2025/26 on Sky Italia.
- Malta
Maltese soccer fans will be able to watch Premier League action on TSN.
- Portugal and Spain
DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2025/26 in Portugal and Spain.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2025/26 on CANAL+ for French language commentary or Sky for German and Italian commentary.
- Turkey
BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2025/26.
- Ukraine
Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2025/26 in Ukraine.
Asia
Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼
- Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan
The Premier League 2025/26 rights for these Central Asian countries are held by Saran Media.
- Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand
Make your way to Jasmine if you want to watch the Premier League 2025/26 in these three countries.
- China
In China, the Premier League 2025/26 will be shown by Migu.
- Chinese Taipei
ELTA is the current Premier League rights holder here.
- Hong Kong
PCCW is the place to go for the Premier League 2025/26 in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Star Sports (and the JioStar app) is the Premier League 2025/26 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Indonesia
Head to EMTEK channels in Indonesia for the rights to the Premier League 2025/26.
- Japan
U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2025/26 in Japan.
- Malaysia
Astro is the home of the Premier League 2025/26 in the Malaysia.
- Mongolia
Unitel will show the coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in Mongolia.
- Singapore
StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in Singapore.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in South Korea can be found at Coupang.
- Vietnam
K+ is the Premier League rights holder in Vietnam this season.
Oceania
Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼
- Australia
Stan Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2025/26 in Australia. Prices start from $27 per month.
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the Premier League 2025/26 TV rights holder in New Zealand.
- Pacific Islands
Coverage in the Pacific Islands comes from Digicel. That covers:
Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Middle East
Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼
BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2025/26 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the Premier League 2025/26 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
When does the Premier League 2025/26 season start?
The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 15, with the final day of the season following nine months later on Sunday, May 24.
Can I watch Premier League 2025/26 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Go in the UK.
You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from the EPL on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
