How to watch Premier League 2025/26: live stream guide, TV channels and key dates

Liverpool defending their Premier League crown from all comers

2025/26's Premier League live streams see Arne Slot leading Liverpool into the season as champions, with Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest all hoping to dethrone them. Below we have all the information on how to watch Premier League 2025/26 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Slot's first season in charge of the Reds was a revelation – even the most diehard Kopites would scarcely have dared to dream that a post Jurgen Klopp world would bear fruit so soon. Their pre-season has, of course, been marred by the tragic death of Diogo Jota. Any success at Anfield this season, you feel, will be dedicated to his memory.

Last year was an off season for previously dominating champions Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola now has a rebuilding job on his hands. Mikel Arteta seems to have bough savvily over the summer, bringing in the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to bolster their title chasing chances.

At the other end of the division, it's likely that new boys Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland will all have a fight on their hands to stay in the EPL. Everton kick off their season in a brand new stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur fans will hope that new boss Thomas Frank can change their fortunes.

Here's where to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Premier League 2025/26 stream

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$2.91 per monthextra 4 months absolutely FREE
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.91 per month, and includes an extra 4 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams in the US

US flag banner

Premier League 2025/26 live streams are on NBC in the US.

Broadcast rights to Premier League 2025/26 belong to NBC, with all 380 EPL games available to watch across NBC and USA on TV and Peacock online.

The Peacock streaming service will show every game in full – either live or, when the match is shown on USA, a day later. Peacock TV subscriptions start from $10.99 per month.

To watch games live on NBC or USA you can also use a cord-cutting service. Those with the channels available are Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Of these we would recommend Sling TV, prices start from $45.99/month, but you can get your first 30 days for $23 right now!

Outside the U.S. during the Premier League season? Use NordVPN to access your usual EPL streams.

How to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams in the UK

UK flag

Premier League live streams are shared between Sky Sports and TNT Sports in the UK for the 2025/26 season.

Sky Sports will show at least 215 Premier League TV fixtures over the season. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99.

TNT Sports broadcasts 52 matches. You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £30.99 per month for a Discovery+ plan that includes TNT Sports.

In a change from recent seasons, Amazon Prime Video no longer has rights to show live Premier League football.

If you're travelling outside the U.K. during the season make sure you use NordVPN to tap into your home streams.

When does the Premier League 2025/26 season start?

The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 15, with the final day of the season following nine months later on Sunday, May 24.

Can I watch Premier League 2025/26 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Go in the UK.

You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from the EPL on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

