How to watch Premier League 2025/26: live stream guide, TV channels and key dates

Premier League Dates: Aug. 15, 2025 – May 24, 2026

Best Streams: Peacock / NBC / USA (US) / Sky Sports / TNT Sports (UK)

2025/26's Premier League live streams see Arne Slot leading Liverpool into the season as champions, with Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest all hoping to dethrone them. Below we have all the information on how to watch Premier League 2025/26 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Slot's first season in charge of the Reds was a revelation – even the most diehard Kopites would scarcely have dared to dream that a post Jurgen Klopp world would bear fruit so soon. Their pre-season has, of course, been marred by the tragic death of Diogo Jota. Any success at Anfield this season, you feel, will be dedicated to his memory.

Last year was an off season for previously dominating champions Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola now has a rebuilding job on his hands. Mikel Arteta seems to have bough savvily over the summer, bringing in the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to bolster their title chasing chances.

At the other end of the division, it's likely that new boys Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland will all have a fight on their hands to stay in the EPL. Everton kick off their season in a brand new stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur fans will hope that new boss Thomas Frank can change their fortunes.

Here's where to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Premier League 2025/26 stream

How to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams in the US

Premier League 2025/26 live streams are on NBC in the US.

Broadcast rights to Premier League 2025/26 belong to NBC, with all 380 EPL games available to watch across NBC and USA on TV and Peacock online.

The Peacock streaming service will show every game in full – either live or, when the match is shown on USA, a day later. Peacock TV subscriptions start from $10.99 per month.

To watch games live on NBC or USA you can also use a cord-cutting service. Those with the channels available are Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Of these we would recommend Sling TV, prices start from $45.99/month, but you can get your first 30 days for $23 right now!

How to watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams in the UK

Premier League live streams are shared between Sky Sports and TNT Sports in the UK for the 2025/26 season.

Sky Sports will show at least 215 Premier League TV fixtures over the season. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99.

TNT Sports broadcasts 52 matches. You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £30.99 per month for a Discovery+ plan that includes TNT Sports.

In a change from recent seasons, Amazon Prime Video no longer has rights to show live Premier League football.

Official Premier League 2025/26 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼ The Premier League 2025/26 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2025/26 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2025/26 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Premier League 2025/26 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼ Canada Fubo once again has the rights to broadcast the Premier League during the 2025/26 season. Latin America A combination of FOX and TNT Sports will show Premier League action in 2025/26 across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Latin America South American countries – including Brazil and Caribbean – will be able to watch live Premier League 2025/26 matches on ESPN.

Europe

Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼ The Premier League 2025/26 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Albania Digitalb has the rights to show Premier League action this season. Andorra Soccer fans in Andorra can watch the action on a combination of CANAL+ and DAZN. Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Romania Premier League coverage comes from Saran Media channels in these countries. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League in 2025/26. Belgium Telenet will broadcast the Premier League 2025/26 in Belgium. Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia You can watch the Premier League 2025/26 season on Telekom Srbija channels in this set of counties. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2025/26 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia, Luxembourg, Poland and Slovakia The Premier League 2025/26 season will be shown on CANAL+ in these territories. Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden Fans in these countries can watch the Premier League 2025/26 on Viaplay. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania TV3 has the Premier League live stream rights in these countries this season. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2025/26 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2025/26 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Greeks should head to IMG and Forthnet for the Premier League 2025/26 season. Hungary Premier League 2025/26 live streams will go out on TV2 in Hungary. Iceland Syn is the place to watch Premier League football in Iceland. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in Ireland. Israel Charlton has won the Premier League coverage rights in Israel. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2025/26 on Sky Italia. Malta Maltese soccer fans will be able to watch Premier League action on TSN. Portugal and Spain DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2025/26 in Portugal and Spain. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2025/26 on CANAL+ for French language commentary or Sky for German and Italian commentary. Turkey BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2025/26. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2025/26 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼ Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan The Premier League 2025/26 rights for these Central Asian countries are held by Saran Media. Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand Make your way to Jasmine if you want to watch the Premier League 2025/26 in these three countries. China In China, the Premier League 2025/26 will be shown by Migu. Chinese Taipei ELTA is the current Premier League rights holder here. Hong Kong PCCW is the place to go for the Premier League 2025/26 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports (and the JioStar app) is the Premier League 2025/26 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to EMTEK channels in Indonesia for the rights to the Premier League 2025/26. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2025/26 in Japan. Malaysia Astro is the home of the Premier League 2025/26 in the Malaysia. Mongolia Unitel will show the coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in Mongolia. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2025/26 in South Korea can be found at Coupang. Vietnam K+ is the Premier League rights holder in Vietnam this season.

Oceania

Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2025/26 in Australia. Prices start from $27 per month. New Zealand Sky Sport is the Premier League 2025/26 TV rights holder in New Zealand. Pacific Islands Coverage in the Pacific Islands comes from Digicel. That covers: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Premier League 2025/26 streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2025/26 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2025/26 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

When does the Premier League 2025/26 season start? The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 15, with the final day of the season following nine months later on Sunday, May 24.

Can I watch Premier League 2025/26 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Go in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from the EPL on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).