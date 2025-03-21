Milan-San Remo live stream 2025: how to watch cycling online, start time, streaming guide

Will this year’s Milan-San Remo Monument be another one for the sprinters?

Stream Milan-San Remo free on SBS (Australia only)

Date: Saturday, March 22

Start time: 9.25am GMT / 5.25am ET

Finish time (estimated): 4pm GMT / 12pm ET

The first Monument of the season and one of the most unusual, La Classicissima di Primavera is a grueling 289km, the first 264km of which serve as a sort of stand-off, a prolonged lactic acid-builder ahead of the storm – a 25km stretch of madness featuring the Cipressa, the Poggio and a breakneck 80km/h descent towards the coast.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Milan-San Remo 2025 live streams from anywhere.

The challenge for race favorites Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel is finding a way to shake off the sprinters, who include Mads Pedersen, Jonathan Milan and reigning champion Jasper Philipsen, without going too early and running out of steam.

Rumor has it that Pogačar, who's singled out Milan-San Remo as the event that plays on his mind more than any other, is planning to break away on the Cipressa. It's a tactic that hasn't worked since Gabriele Colombo in 1996, but the Slovenian has tried multiple strategies in the past, and always come up short.

2023 champion van der Poel looked strong at Tirreno-Adriatico, while the nature of that final descent means Tom Pidcock could come into play if he's in and around the front after Poggio.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Milan-San Remo live stream.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2025 live streams online for FREE

Cycling fans in Australia, Italy and Belgium can watch Milan-San Remo 2025 for FREE, as the race is being shown on SBS in Australia, Rai in Italy, and either Sporza or RTBF in Belgium.

How to watch Milan-San Remo live streams in the US

In the US, Milan-San Remo 2025 is being shown on Max. Max plans start at $9.99/month, and until March 30, all plans come bundled with the B/R Sports Add-On for watching cycling.

You can also sign up to Max via Amazon Prime.

How to watch Milan-San Remo live streams in the UK

In the UK, the Milan-San Remo will be televised on TNT Sports, with coverage on TNT Sports 2.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

How to watch Milan-San Remo live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Milan-San Remo on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 each month.

How to watch Milan-San Remo live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Milan-San Remo on SBS for FREE.

Outside Australia this weekend? Cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Milan-San Remo on SBS for FREE.