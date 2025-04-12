Paris-Roubaix live stream 2025: how to watch cycling online, start time, streaming guide
Will Pogačar deny van der Poel yet more history at The Hell of the North?
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Start time: 10.10am BST / 5.10am ET
- Finish time (estimated): 4.15pm BST / 11.15am ET
Sit comfortably for the Paris-Roubaix, because the riders certainly can't. 30 backside-jangling cobbled sections totaling 50km lend this infamous Monument its cheery nickname, "The Hell of the North", and we're really being spoiled because back-to-back reigning champion Mathieu van der Poel and debutant Tadej Pogačar are set to do battle once again.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.
Pogačar denied van der Poel a slice of history at the Tour of Flanders last weekend (after the Dutchman bested the Slovenian at the Milan-San Remo a fortnight previously), so with van der Poel aiming to become the first rider to win three editions of the Paris-Roubaix in a row since Francesco Moser in 1980, losing this would hurt.
Twelve months ago, van der Poel set the fastest average speed on record to win the race by 180 seconds, the largest winning margin since 2002, but three-time Tour de France winner Pogačar is no ordinary debutant.
Don't discount Mads Pedersen or Wout van Aert either, especially as horrendously-timed punctures and mechanical issues are par for this wildly jagged course.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere.
How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams online for FREE
Cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Spain, France and Belgium can watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 for FREE, as the race is being shown on SBS in Australia, Rai in Italy, RTVE in Spain, France TV in France, and Sporza in Belgium.
If you're a resident of Australia, Italy, Spain, France or Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
Watch Paris-Roubaix live streams from abroad
Paris-Roubaix is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're overseas and don't want to fork out for a new subscription, or you want your favorite commentary team?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from anywhere. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Paris-Roubaix live streams in the US
In the US, Paris-Roubaix 2025 is being shown on Peacock.
The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
Live coverage of the race is also being shown on CNBC, which is available via Fubo. A subscription costs $84.99 per month thereafter, with hundreds of channels available, although you can currently get a seven-day free trial, plus $25 off your first month.
If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.
How to watch Paris-Roubaix live streams in the UK
In the UK, the Paris-Roubaix will be televised on TNT Sports, with coverage on TNT Sports 1.
To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
How to watch Paris-Roubaix live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Paris-Roubaix on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 each month.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.
How to watch Paris-Roubaix live streams in Australia
As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Paris-Roubaix on SBS for FREE.
Outside Australia this weekend? If you want to watch Paris-Roubaix on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.
