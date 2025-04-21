La Flèche Wallonne 2025 live stream: Watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere

Since it was first added to the route in 1985 it's the famous climb of the 'Mur de Huy' that has decided winner of La Flèche Wallonne each year. After a tough day in the hills of the Ardenne and a total of four ascents of this dreaded ascent it takes a mix of brute force and perfect timing to land the killer blow to defeat your rivals.

This midweek Belgian classic is all about the final ascent up the brutal 26% slopes of the legendary Mur de Huy. No other race is so dominated by a single stretch of tarmac. Flèche and the Mur are inseparable.

Victory comes down to energy management, positioning on the final climb, and launching your attack at just the right moment with legs of steel.

Returning for more in 2025 is 2023 champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), the clear favourite. But even the greats can get it wrong on the Mur. Hoping to catch him off guard: Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla), Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL), and last year’s winner Stephen Williams (Israel – Premier Tech).

Read on and we'll explain how to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2025 live stream for FREE online

Cycling fans in Belgium, France, Australia and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE La Flèche Wallonne 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium, FranceTVin France, SBSin Australia or NOS in the Netherlands

If you're a resident of Belgium, France, Australia or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 La Flèche Wallonne live stream from abroad

The La Flèche Wallonne is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and for a good price.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2025 live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2025 La Flèche Wallonne live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne on SBS for FREE.

Outside Australia this weekend? If you want to watch La Flèche Wallonne on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.