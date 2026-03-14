'It’s ironic, because what we were trying to do, store data on the internet - and do it really, really well - was not so simple': Celebrating 20 years of Amazon S3

Amazon S3 launched 20 years ago this month, and it’s safe to say it’s still going strong - the Simple Storage Service (S3) is among the hyperscaler’s flagship products, used by thousands of enterprise customers globally and spanning a range of industries.

The list of high-end customers is quite jarring, and varied, ranging from Monzo Bank and Netflix to Airbnb and even Reddit.

Simplicity, as the name suggests, sits at the heart of the cloud storage service, and it’s gained a reputation as such over its two-decade history - this was a foundational aim of the company when it first launched in 2006, as Amazon CTO Werner Vogels noted in a 2021 webinar celebrating its 15th anniversary.

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“It’s ironic, because what we were trying to do, store data on the internet - and do it really, really well - was not so simple,” he commented. “For customers it had to be ‘simple,’, but designing and building S3 wasn’t.”

What makes Amazon S3 so successful?

S3’s accessibility and ease of use has always been a key factor in its appeal - and meteoric success. The storage service essentially rests on three key aspects: objects, buckets, and keys.

On the object front, this refers to the storage of unstructured data, which S3 allows businesses to access from anywhere on the web.

This storage architecture differs to other file systems, mainly in that they manage data in a hierarchical manner, whereas with block storage, data is managed, as you guess, in blocks.

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A key advantage here is that these blocks are stored separately and typically based on where it’s most efficient to do so.

“In our S3 library, books are objects,” Amazon explains. “Objects can be any form of data: a photo, a piece of music, a document, a call center exchange. “The data itself is opaque to S3, but objects also contain metadata that describe the object, things like the content type and date last modified.”

Buckets, meanwhile, are what’s used to store said objects. Using the same library analogy as Amazon, these represent the “art history or geology section” in a library, and are used by customers to classify and organize stored data.

“Buckets can contain a single object or literally millions of objects or topics. There is no limit to the number of objects a bucket can hold,” the company explains.

This is what’s made S3 so powerful for enterprises over the last 20 years. Its scalability and flexibility is the ‘cloud’ incarnate, allowing businesses of all sizes to ramp up storage based on their changing needs.

The final piece of the puzzle here lies in the keys. Every single bucket - and there are billions of them out there - has a single unique key. Because of this, businesses are able to essentially map each bucket and key with the object itself, meaning you have a means to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Stiff competition

When Amazon launched S3 in 2006, it faced a highly competitive marketplace dominated by key industry players such as Oracle. Over the course of its history, however, that competition has intensified.

Microsoft, with its Azure service, and Google Cloud, are both key competitors in the cloud computing market. Amazon still reigns supreme in terms of market share, but statistics show that ironclad grip it once had on the industry is slowly but surely being clasped open by the two other hyperscalers.

Figures from Synergy show that in Q2 2025, Amazon boasted a 30% market share, but this is down two points compared to the same quarter in 2024. Both Microsoft and Google are making gains on this front.