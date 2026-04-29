AWS and OpenAI confirm cloud partnership — a day after ChatGPT maker ended its Microsoft exclusivity
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By Craig Hale published
OpenAI deepens its relationship with AWS
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- Microsoft lost its exclusivity as a cloud partner yesterday – today, AWS gets major OpenAI upgrade
- GPT-5.5 and other models, including Codex, will be available for Amazon Bedrock customers
- Available in limited preview for now, this is just the "beginning of a deeper collaboration"
A day after OpenAI revealed Microsoft would no longer be its exclusive cloud partner (but that it would still be a priority partner), the ChatGPT maker has announced a new deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
As part of the deal, GPT and other related models will be available on AWS via Amazon Bedrock for the first time, and the Codex agent can also be integrated into AWS environments.
This expansion comes weeks after Amazon announced a "multi-year strategic partnership" with OpenAI, which would see it invest $50 billion into the company.Article continues below