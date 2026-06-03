These are the 7 best mini PC deals I've found in GMKtec 7th anniversary sale — save big on some of our highest rated and reviewed compact desktops

GMKtec is celebrating its 7th Anniversary with discounts across a range of mini marvels, alongside extra incentives, such as free gifts and larger savings for anyone buying more than one system. The more you buy the more you save.

The flagship EVO-X2 AI Mini PC has dropped to $2000 (was $2200), and comes with 64GB of LPDDR5X memory with a 1TB SSD and support for dual M.2 storage drives, allowing for greater capacity.

If you're more into upgrading systems yourself, the cheapest one worth your attention is the G11 barebones model, down to $170 (was $300). These mini PCs offer desktop-class performance while taking up a fraction of the space of a traditional tower. They're ideal for anyone who wants a powerful workstation, home office system, or content creation machine without dedicating half a desk to a large PC case.