OpenAI snaps up consulting company to help spread the word about AI
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By Craig Hale published
OpenAI Deployment Company will support enterprise AI transformation
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- OpenAI acquires Tomoro to help found the DeployCo, with a $4 billion initial investment
- Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) will be embedded within customer enterprises
- We already know that enterprises make up 40% of OpenAI's revenue
OpenAI has launched an enterprise-focused consultancy arm called OpenAI Deployment Company (DeployCo) in a bid to help business customers actually implement AI at scale, rather than just experimenting with it.
It comes from the acquisition of UK-based AI consultancy firm Tomoro, which sees around 150 AI engineers and deployment specialists move over to the new Deployment Company.
"It will launch with more than $4 billion of initial investment," OpenAI declared, which will help establish DeployCo as its own standalone business unit, despite OpenAI retaining a majority ownership and control.
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