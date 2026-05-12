OpenAI snaps up consulting company to help spread the word about AI

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OpenAI Deployment Company will support enterprise AI transformation

Sam Altman and OpenAI
(Image credit: Shutterstock/PatrickAssale)
  • OpenAI acquires Tomoro to help found the DeployCo, with a $4 billion initial investment
  • Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) will be embedded within customer enterprises
  • We already know that enterprises make up 40% of OpenAI's revenue

OpenAI has launched an enterprise-focused consultancy arm called OpenAI Deployment Company (DeployCo) in a bid to help business customers actually implement AI at scale, rather than just experimenting with it.

It comes from the acquisition of UK-based AI consultancy firm Tomoro, which sees around 150 AI engineers and deployment specialists move over to the new Deployment Company.

"It will launch with more than $4 billion of initial investment," OpenAI declared, which will help establish DeployCo as its own standalone business unit, despite OpenAI retaining a majority ownership and control.

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