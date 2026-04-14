OpenAI acknowledges Microsoft contributions to its growth, but says it's time to expand

New partnership with AWS could unlock more enterprise customers

Enterprises bring in 40% of OpenAI's entire revenue

OpenAI has reportedly told staff to focus on growing its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) after a years-long primary relationship with Microsoft, which Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser described as a blocker.

"[The relationship with Microsoft] has also limited our ability to meet enterprises where they are – for many that's Bedrock," Dresser wrote in a memo sent to staff, praising Microsoft for being "foundational to [OpenAI's] success."

Amazon Bedrock is generally seen as a more flexible platform that's more likely widely used than Microsoft.

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OpenAI looks to be reducing reliance on Microsoft

OpenAI has been actively trying to reduce its reliance on Microsoft for a number of months, first branching off to use other hyperscalers' compute and now partnering up with AWS to obtain more customers.

"Since we announced the partnership at the end of February, inbound demand from our customers for this offering has been frankly staggering," Dresser said about Amazon.

While OpenAI was heavily reliant on Microsoft in its first few years in the public eye, it hit the ground running and has grown substantially since then. The company now