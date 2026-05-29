Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 deal: Our favorite 2.2K touchscreen portable monitor for business and creative professionals just dropped in price

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen2 is an incredible touch-capable portable display for business travel or as a second screen on your desk. So, when I saw it on sale, I knew our readers would want to take a look at this one.

This sleek, premium, all-black display is discounted in both the US and UK, with ThinkVision M14t Gen2 dropping to $269 (was $459) at Lenovo. And in Britain, the 14-inch ThinkVision is down to £240 (was £400).

If you're a creative or business professional, there's a lot to like about this portable monitor. For one thing, it features touchscreen capabilities, making it ideal for creatives. On top of that, it boasts a very high 2.2K resolution But what I really like is the built-in stand with two USB ports - when we tested it out, we found it offered excellent stability. Perfect when working on the go.