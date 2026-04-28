OpenAI and Microsoft make a huge change to their exclusive partnership - does this open the door for AWS to swoop in?
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By Craig Hale published
Microsoft is no longer OpenAI's exclusive cloud partner
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- OpenAI declares Microsoft a "primary cloud partner," but it's no longer an exclusive partner
- The "greater predictability" will help the ChatGPT maker to "scale"
- Recent shifts continue to point toward an IPO
OpenAI has declared an end to Microsoft's exclusive cloud rights, noting it plans to use other cloud providers like AWS and Google Cloud going forward.
The ChatGPT maker noted Microsoft will remain its "primary cloud partner," whereby it will select Azure as its first choice wherever suitable, but the company now promises to "serve all its products to customers across any cloud provider."
As part of the changes, Microsoft will retain access to OpenAI models via a license that lasts until 2032, but it's not unique to Microsoft as OpenAI looks to step away from this exclusivity.Article continues below