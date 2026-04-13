'A secret agreement': Microsoft urges judge to throw out claims it colluded with OpenAI to boost ChatGPT prices — could this be the needle to pop the AI bubble?
Legal battle centers on pricing claims tied to OpenAI partnership
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A group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers is facing pushback in court after Microsoft asked a federal judge to dismiss their antitrust lawsuit, arguing the claims depend on speculation rather than direct proof of harm.
The case ( a PDF of the complaint can be downloaded here) focuses on allegations that cooperation between Microsoft and OpenAI led to higher prices and weaker service quality.
Microsoft told the court the lawsuit should be dismissed because subscribers bought services from OpenAI, not from Microsoft itself. This separation, it argued, means the plaintiffs cannot show the kind of direct injury required under antitrust law.Article continues below