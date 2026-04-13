Microsoft seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging Azure exclusivity inflated ChatGPT subscription pricing

Judge questions arbitration claims tied to OpenAI agreements and Microsoft legal arguments

Subscribers argue compute supply restrictions limited output and increased service costs

A group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers is facing pushback in court after Microsoft asked a federal judge to dismiss their antitrust lawsuit, arguing the claims depend on speculation rather than direct proof of harm.

The case ( a PDF of the complaint can be downloaded here) focuses on allegations that cooperation between Microsoft and OpenAI led to higher prices and weaker service quality.

Microsoft told the court the lawsuit should be dismissed because subscribers bought services from OpenAI, not from Microsoft itself. This separation, it argued, means the plaintiffs cannot show the kind of direct injury required under antitrust law.

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