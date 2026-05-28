Security teams can't keep up with how fast AI is cracking cloud security

Check Point’s 2026 Cloud Security Report warns AI is overwhelming cloud defenses

While 77% updated cloud strategies, only 26% have architectures capable of enforcing them

Researchers urge a unified, prevention‑first architecture

Artificial Intelligence is cracking cloud security at high speeds and security teams just can’t keep up. This is one of the conclusions echoed in the “2026 Cloud Security Report: Enter the AI Era,” a new in-depth report published by Check Point Software Technologies.

In the report, shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Check Point claims that businesses are aware of the risks posed by AI in the wrong hands, but simply don’t have the means to address it. Apparently, in response to AI, 77% of organizations have updated their security strategy for cloud this year, but just a quarter (26%) have the architecture to actually enforce it.

At the same time, AI is being increasingly weaponized in phishing and malware attacks, at speeds to which “traditional security models” cannot respond.

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Outpacing the architecture

“The impact is already measurable: 78% of organizations reported confirmed or suspected AI-related security incidents over the past year,” Check Point said.

"AI adoption has outpaced the architecture built to govern it. Agents are acting inside live systems; data is moving through external AI services, and most enterprises still lack the visibility and enforcement to keep pace,” commented Stuart Green, Cloud Solution Architect at Check Point. “Visibility, Control, and Security need to be present at all layers in the stack AI workloads will operate in."

There are numerous challenges for businesses, especially cloud-native environments, the report further stresses. Besides infrastructure misalignment (52% of AI workloads span hybrid environments, yet 64% confirmed their architecture needs redesign), there are serious perimeter gaps (76% rated datacenter security as critical for AI, but just 35% said it can support current trends), as well as performance challenges (only 25% can fully inspect AI traffic without impacting performance).

Finally, there are issues with operational complexity (88% said AI increased security complexity), as well as problems with limited visibility (54% experienced an AI-related security incident, with 24% saying they couldn’t confirm due to lack of visibility).

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To mitigate these risks, businesses need a unified, prevention-first architecture across cloud, datacenter, SaaS, and endpoints, Check Point says.

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