From cloud to Agentic AI: Why security must evolve faster than innovation

Every major technology shift follows a familiar pattern. The promise is clear, adoption accelerates, competitive pressure builds, and security lags behind.

We saw it with public cloud. A broad, ill-defined concept that meant different things to different organizations, cloud adoption created both opportunity and anxiety.

Established enterprises were often caught out, either exposed by more agile competitors or blindsided by shadow IT initiatives operating beyond central control. The result was fear, ambiguity, and a reactive security posture playing catch-up.

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Martyn Ditchburn Social Links Navigation CTO in Residence at Zscaler.

Today, artificial intelligence is following the same trajectory, only faster, broader, and with far higher stakes. AI is not one technology. It is a wave-based evolution, and misunderstanding those waves is one of the greatest risks businesses face right now.

The Three Waves of AI: Why They Matter for Security

The first wave of AI focused on predictive analytics: data lakes, large-scale pattern recognition, and machine learning operating largely in the background. For many organizations, this adoption happened quietly, without board-level scrutiny. From a security perspective, these systems were primarily a data protection problem ensuring sensitive information was not leaked or misused.

The second wave, generative AI, changed everything. When tools capable of producing human-like text, code, and imagery entered the public domain, AI became a mainstream conversation overnight. Yet this visibility came at a cost. Generative AI was bundled into a single, overly broad concept of “AI,” masking critical differences in risk profiles and security controls.

Security teams responded predictably by focusing on what was most visible. According to a recent report published by Zscaler, titled ‘The Ripple Effect: A Hallmark of Resilient Cybersecurity’, seven in ten organizations admit they have limited visibility into employees’ use of shadow AI, and 56% believe sensitive data is likely already being exposed through unsanctioned AI tools.