Marketing doesn’t have a data problem: it has an action problem

At the end of every quarter, marketing leaders are asked some version of the same question: what actually drove growth?

It should be easier to answer by now. Teams have more data than ever, better analytics, and increasingly sophisticated AI. And yet, most leaders still hesitate before responding, or fall back on directional answers they don’t fully trust.

In fact, 78% of marketers still struggle with attribution, which tells you something important hasn’t changed.

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That’s because the issue isn’t measurement. Most organizations can explain what happened, but turning insight into action while it still matters remains a challenge.

That gap between insight and action is what I think of as the customer decision gap.

More data hasn’t changed the outcome

Marketing teams have invested heavily in understanding performance - and still, the outcomes don’t match the investment. Dashboards update in real time. Attribution models attempt to connect the dots across channels. AI helps surface patterns that would have been impossible to spot manually just a few years ago.

And still, the outcomes are underwhelming.

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Customer acquisition costs continue to climb. Experiences often feel disjointed. Growth is harder to sustain, even for brands that are doing “all the right things” on paper.

When you step back, the reason becomes clearer. Most marketing organizations are still structured around campaigns, channels, and reporting cycles. Those systems are useful for explaining what already happened, but they aren’t designed to guide what should happen next.

So teams end up optimizing toward what’s easy to measure instead of what actually moves the business forward. They generate insights, but those insights don’t consistently translate into better decisions.

Data creates potential value. What matters is whether you turn it into action.

Where the gap shows up

The customer side of this is easy to recognize because we all experience it.

You buy something online and get a promotion for the same product the next day. You browse once and get retargeted for weeks, even after you’ve clearly moved on. You switch from an app to a store or a support channel and have to start from scratch, as if the company has no memory of you.

None of these moments happen because there isn’t enough data. In most cases, the signals are already there. What’s missing is the ability to act on them in a coordinated, timely way.

Part of the challenge is fragmentation. Customer data still lives across ecommerce platforms, email marketing platforms, loyalty systems, and service environments, each with its own version of the customer. Even when organizations invest in unifying that data, they often stop at creating a better view.

A unified profile is important, but it doesn’t solve the problem on its own. The real test is whether that understanding changes what happens next. Can a team use it to make a better decision in the moment? In many cases, the answer is still no.

Why AI isn’t fixing it

There’s been a lot of hope that AI tools would close this gap. In reality, it’s exposed it.

Many teams have layered AI on top of environments where data is still incomplete, delayed, or inconsistent. When that happens, AI doesn’t improve decision-making. It accelerates whatever is already happening, for better or worse.

If the underlying data is fragmented, the outputs will be too. If the context is missing, the recommendations won’t land. And when those decisions are wrong, they don’t just stay small, they scale quickly.

That’s why many AI initiatives struggle to deliver meaningful business impact. The models themselves aren’t the issue. It’s the lack of a reliable, shared understanding of the customer and a way to act on that understanding in real time.

Shifting from measurement to decisioning

What’s needed is a shift in how marketing actually operates. Instead of focusing primarily on measuring performance after the fact, teams need to get better at making and executing decisions as things are happening.

It means moving beyond optimizing individual campaigns or channels and thinking about the full customer experience. It means being able to adjust in real time rather than relying on predefined journeys that assume customers will behave in predictable ways.

For example, if a customer shows signs of churn, the right response isn’t a scheduled campaign that goes out next week. It’s an immediate adjustment in how that customer is treated across channels. If someone has just made a high-value purchase, the next interaction should reflect that, whether it happens in email, on the website, or through customer support.

In other words, decisions need to be continuous and connected, not episodic.

This is what an outside-in model looks like. Instead of organizing around internal timelines and processes, you organize around what the customer is doing and what they need in that moment.

What this requires from organizations

Making that shift isn’t just a marketing exercise. It changes how teams work together.

Marketing, data, and technology can’t operate in parallel tracks. They need a shared foundation and a shared understanding of the customer that stays current as new signals come in. Just as importantly, they need the ability to act on that information without having to move it between systems first.

It also changes how performance is evaluated. When you can connect decisions directly to outcomes, you get a clearer picture of what’s actually driving growth. You start to see not just which campaigns performed well, but which actions improved retention, increased lifetime value, or reduced churn.

The organizations getting this right tend to treat customer intelligence as something that’s always evolving. They focus on keeping data connected and current, and on making it usable in the moments where decisions are made.

Closing the gap

Closing the customer decision gap is quickly becoming the core challenge for marketing leaders.

It’s no longer enough to understand your customers or to report on performance. The expectation is that you can translate that understanding into action, consistently and in real time.

That’s what closes the gap between what you know and what you can actually do.

And over time, it’s what separates brands that simply collect data from those that turn it into consistent, measurable growth.

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