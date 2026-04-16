How AI has made bad measurement worse

For a decade or more, CMOs have been told that better technology would finally solve measurement. First, it was attribution. Then it was omnichannel dashboards. Now it’s AI.

But the uncomfortable truth is that AI didn’t fix measurement, it has simply made untrusted measurement more dangerous, because it can create false confidence and lock in the wrong decisions faster.

Ran Avrahamy Social Links Navigation CMO of AppsFlyer.

The pressure on CMOs has never been higher. Boards expect growth that is faster and more efficient. While the need to become “AI-powered” has become increasingly prevalent. CEOs expect marketing to be accountable, predictive, tech-savvy, and resilient.

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Yet most marketing organizations are still operating on measurement systems built for an era when the web was the center of the customer journey, channels were fewer, and signals were easier to interpret.

When the foundation is shaky, adding AI doesn’t just accelerate decisions; it accelerates the wrong ones and makes them harder to unwind.

Fragmented customer journeys

What makes it so difficult, of course, is that modern customer journeys are fragmented across mobile apps, web, CTV, retail media, offline touchpoints, and emerging platforms that didn’t exist five years ago.

Mobile has now become the gravitational center of consumer behavior, and it is where measurement has been most stress-tested by privacy changes and signal loss.