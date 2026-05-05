AI is scaling a billion-dollar fraud problem, and you’re the victim
Opinion
By Monique Tison published
AI-driven ad delivery is amplifying fraud risks
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Ad fraud isn’t a fringe issue; it’s plagued the industry for years, having already cost advertisers tens of billions of dollars.
In fact, according to 2026 research on the subject, estimated global losses due to ad fraud topped $32.6 Billion last year alone, with analyzed traffic carrying an average fraud rate of 4.81%. (For some ad networks, observed fraud rates jumped as high as 21.8%).
Monique Tison
Global PR & Marketing Specialist at Spider Labs.
At the same time, AI-driven automated campaign types, such as Google’s Performance Max and Meta’s Advantage+, have quickly become the norm. And why wouldn’t they?Article continues below