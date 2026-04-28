The hidden cost of over-automating your sales outreach
Opinion
By Adam Rosen published
Why over-automating sales outreach damages results
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Business leaders have never faced as much pressure to automate everything as they do right now. Most discourse around the subject surrounds automation’s promises of cutting costs, faster scaling and the overall ability to do more with less.
Sales teams feel this especially hard, with AI tools promising to handle prospecting, email writing, and even entire conversations.
Adam Rosen
Co-Founder of Email Outreach Company.
So far, this discourse has been gaining exponential traction, and how would it not? It’s the perfect pitch: let AI handle your outbound, free up your team for closing deals, and watch your pipeline fill automatically. Thousands of companies are buying in, but many will regret it.Article continues below