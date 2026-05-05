'Every business leader knows the world is changing, but far fewer have a clear picture of what to do about it': Microsoft flags the changing world of AI at work, and why "Frontier Firms" are leading the way
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By Mike Moore published
Microsoft digs deep into how businesses are using AI
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- Microsoft Work Trend Index highlights growing presence of AI at work
- Many employees are coming round to using AI tools more
- However many businesses are still failing to offer the right level of tools
New findings from Microsoft’s 2026 Work Trend Index suggest that the narrative around AI in the workplace is shifting decisively as employees become more positive to the technology.
The report, which combined findings from trillions of anonymized Microsoft 365 productivity signals and a survey of 20,000 workers utilizing AI across 10 countries, highlighted a widening gap between individual capability and institutional adaptation.
In short, Microsoft found workers are increasingly open to using AI more at work — but are often being let down by their employer's platforms and systems.Article continues below