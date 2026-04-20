Agentic Search Optimization reshapes brand visibility in AI search

Opinion
By published

Search is evolving fast, brands must adopt ASO to stay visible in AI-driven discovery

A person typing on a laptop and using a tablet. Only their upper torso, arms and hands are visible. Text superimposed on the image shows AI
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the last 18 months, AI has fundamentally disrupted the way people search and find information.

The SEO industry’s response was disjointed, and—let’s be honest—entirely reactive.

Article continues below
Andrew Warden

Chief Marketing Officer, Semrush.

We saw a sudden explosion of new acronyms: GEO, AEO, LLMO. Each new acronym narrowed the conversation to a single tactic.

Each one splintered budgets and reinforced a categorically incorrect idea: in order for brands to be visible in the AI era, radically different approaches needed to be built from scratch.

It’s been a distraction. While the industry is busy debating acronyms, the actual behavior of the consumer—and the search surfaces—are evolving right in front of us.