Agentic Search Optimization reshapes brand visibility in AI search

For the last 18 months, AI has fundamentally disrupted the way people search and find information.

The SEO industry’s response was disjointed, and—let’s be honest—entirely reactive.

We simply did not have the data to understand what was changing, how fast it was changing, and where we would ultimately end up.

Article continues below

Back then, rather than solving for the actual problem, such as lost traffic, broken attribution, and the looming threat to revenue, practitioners reached for a lexicon.

Andrew Warden Social Links Navigation Chief Marketing Officer, Semrush.

We saw a sudden explosion of new acronyms: GEO, AEO, LLMO. Each new acronym narrowed the conversation to a single tactic.

Each one splintered budgets and reinforced a categorically incorrect idea: in order for brands to be visible in the AI era, radically different approaches needed to be built from scratch.

It’s been a distraction. While the industry is busy debating acronyms, the actual behavior of the consumer—and the search surfaces—are evolving right in front of us.