AI‑first browsers and the end of the pageview economy

With 60% of searches now ending without a click thanks to AI‑generated overviews, even established brands are disappearing from view at the point of discovery.

Many large business software and services companies are already seeing search‑driven visits fall sharply, even as revenue and product usage continue to grow, forcing a rethink of how demand is created, captured and measured.

Mark Barry Social Links Navigation Vice President of Sales & Managing Director for EMEA at HubSpot.

This marks a fundamental shift because for years, the browser was the reliable cornerstone of digital marketing. Chrome and Safari became the dominant gateways to the web, and most playbooks assumed a predictable path: search, click, website, conversion.

Article continues below

That stability has been upended by the rise of AI-first browsers, moving behavior from ‘search then click’ to ‘ask then decide’.

This transformation in how people find information online, the most significant since the mobile revolution, has one critical implication: even established gold-standard digital marketing playbooks no longer guarantee that customers visit your website. Put simply, if AI cannot understand what you do, people will not either.

In this new environment, the traditional browser-centered model is not dead but merely evolving. What is changing is where decisions happen: increasingly inside AI answer environments rather than on individual web pages.

Marketing leaders now have an opportunity to get ahead by designing for two realities at once: fragmented attention and faster decisions, made by both people and machines.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI is already impacting what customers see

Being understood as a brand is critical to attracting and engaging customers, but that is more difficult than people think, as just 51% of global marketers say their brand has a clear, documented and unique value proposition that differentiates them from competitors.

The stakes are even higher for UK and EMEA businesses. Our region is fragmented by differences in language, regulation and buying behavior, while also coming under growing scrutiny on transparency and AI governance. It is little wonder this year is emerging as the year of machine readability.

At the core of marketing lies the right message and who to target. In the past, this meant winning on keywords and creatives. In an AI‑first browsing world, that same decision is increasingly taken by an intermediary system that is trying to infer intent, weigh options and present a single, synthesized answer.