Why the chat-AI surge is breaking enterprise tech as we know it
Opinion
By Stéphan Donzé published
Chat AI is reshaping enterprise systems and document infrastructure
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When people talk about AI tools at work, there's a predictable fixation on risk. Hallucinations, data leakage, compliance gaps, prompt injection.
Entire cottage industries are forming around cataloging everything that could go wrong when you let a model near sensitive information.
That debate misses the point.
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