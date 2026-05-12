Why the chat-AI surge is breaking enterprise tech as we know it

Opinion
By published

Chat AI is reshaping enterprise systems and document infrastructure

A close up of a person&#039;s eyes and face. They are wearing glasses and in one eye there&#039;s. a reflection of a digital brain
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When people talk about AI tools at work, there's a predictable fixation on risk. Hallucinations, data leakage, compliance gaps, prompt injection.

Entire cottage industries are forming around cataloging everything that could go wrong when you let a model near sensitive information.

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