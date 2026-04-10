The bifurcation of the internet is coming

We’ve quietly crossed a threshold. For the first time in the internet’s history, bots outnumber humans online. This milestone signals a deeper shift in how the web functions and for whom (or what) it’s designed for. What started as an ecosystem built by and for humans is increasingly becoming one optimized for agents.

Karthik Rau Social Links Navigation CEO at Contentful.

There are 8 billion humans today, and there will likely be about 8 billion in a decade. Human growth is linear. Agent growth won’t be. Within the next few years, I believe an 80/20 internet will emerge: 80% agentic traffic, 20% human.

AI agents are already crawling, scraping, synthesizing, and increasingly generating content at a scale no human workforce could match—reshaping the web in real time. Within ten years, we may see hundreds of billions—perhaps even close to a trillion—agents operating online.

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The result: a bifurcated web, one layer built for bots, the other for people.

The agentic layer: structured, searchable, and synthetic

The agentic layer of the web is already taking shape. It’s built on structured data, robust metadata, and machine-readable formats that make it easy for AI systems to extract meaning.

Search engines and large language models rely on this layer to train, infer, and generate. The next iteration of autonomous agents will be wholly dependent on it to negotiate, transact, and make decisions.

From a technical standpoint, this layer is incredibly efficient. It favors semantic markup, schema.org compliance, and content that’s optimized for comprehension by agents. But it also comes with tradeoffs. The more we build for agents, the more uniform the digital landscape becomes. Creativity gives way to clarity.