Mark Zuckerberg says no more wide-scale cuts are coming at Meta

Company recently laid off 8,000 workers, and re-assigned 7,000 more

Zuckerberg also pledges to improve "communication" surrounding cuts

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he does not expect any more large-scale layoffs at the company this year.

Speaking on the day his company laid off 8,000 people (around 10% of its workforce) and re-allocated thousands of other workers to new departments focusing on AI, Zuckerberg said this was the end of cuts for now.

"I want to be clear that we do not expect ​other company-wide layoffs this year," Zuckerberg said in an internal memo (per Reuters). "I also want to acknowledge that we haven't been as clear as we aspire to be in our communication, ​and that's one area I want to make sure ​we improve."

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As expected, the memo did not exactly go down well with some Meta employees, who Reuters claim some left comments on his post ‌quoting ⁠the words "company-wide" and "expect", and another noting that, "Things sometimes go 'unexpectedly".

News of the most recent Meta layoffs dominated headlines around the world, largely due to the abruptness and apparent severity of the process for those involved.

The Financial Times claims Meta staff in North America were told to stay home on the day the cuts were announced, with emails outlining their fate sent out in the early hours of the morning.

Alongside the workers who were terminated, around 7,000 other Meta staff have now been transferred into new AI-focused teams. Zuckerberg has apparently long been convinced that embracing AI will lead to huge steps forward in productivity and efficiency, and has poured billions into implementing the technology in his company.

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Among the new teams is one reportedly called ‘Applied AI’, which looks to focus on “optimizing” Meta's AI models, with another focused on building agents to help staff automate workflows.

Zuckerberg's comments could also suggest that while no wide-scale layoffs are expected any time soon, smaller-scale team-level cuts could still take place.

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