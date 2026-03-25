Meta has a new boss to help 'encourage' its workers to use more AI

Meta's CTO is taking over from its CISO in driving widespread AI adoption

Mark Zuckerberg is already working on his own agentic AI assistant

AI-first teams will help improve the company's agility

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has been tasked with leading AI rollout across the company's workforce, pushing the 'AI For Work' initiative to boost efficiency.

Per Wall Street Journal reporting, Bosworth will replace Guy Rosen, the company's CISO, in overseeing internal AI tool adoption in an effort to make the Facebook maker more similar to startups in terms of agility.

It seems the company has already seen relatively strong early momentum in AI pilots and employee uptake, but Meta is now faced with pushing broader rollout across its around 78,000 workers.

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Meta wants all employees to use AI at work

"The early pilots, the willingness to pressure-test new ideas, and the speed at which we’ve enabled teams to embrace AI tools has created real momentum and sets us up for this next phase," Bosworth wrote in a note to employees.

Besides speeding up day-to-day work, Meta also wants to flatting its organizational structure to remove unnecessary barriers as well as generally transform job descriptions in light of technological changes.

To this tune, AI will likely be tied to performance reviews, and Meta's long-term goal is for every employee to have their own AI 'colleague'. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already reportedly started to develop his own agentic AI assistant.

Bosworth will also be leading a new AI-focused division to support LLM development teams, which he hopes to be "AI native from day one."

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More broadly, Meta has already had its "Year of Efficiency" (2023), but lately, Zuckerberg said that "2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work."

Recent reports have claimed the company could be set to cut around 20% of its headcount, worth around 16,000 workers, but no such move has been carried out so far.

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