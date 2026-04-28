'AI adoption is no longer the challenge. Execution is': New report finds more and more businesses are struggling to deal with 'uncontrolled' AI
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By Craig Hale published
Shadow AI is on the rise, so how can your business react?
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- Nearly three-quarters of enterprise AI usage lacks proper oversight
- Workers are driving even more AI adoption, shadow AI and an "AI execution gap"
- Regulations will require businesses to have more governance and audibility going forward
New research from Lenovo has claimed companies are no longer facing problems with AI adoption – investments continue to soar, but workers are failing to adopt uniformly and companies are battling with good governance.
At the moment, more than 70% of enterprise AI usage lacks proper oversight which creates an "AI execution gap," risking security and proper control.
Lenovo's data has found more than seven in 10 workers use AI weekly, and up to one in three use it outside of IT governance.Article continues below