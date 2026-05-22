Senior leaders are twice as likely as other employees to use unapproved shadow AI tools

Execs often bypass security protocols to prioritize personal productivity over corporate compliance

The double standard in AI usage creates significant governance and security risks

Amid ongoing top-down efforts to bolster security as companies deploy AI more widely, new research from TrustedTech reveals it’s the boardroom which could be to blame for some of the most common security blunders.

The report found three in five (62%) senior leaders admitted to using shadow AI – exactly double the number of non-decision-making employees (31%).

With C-suite execs pushing AI security measures on their workers, including listing approved AI tools, TrustedTech’s research suggests their behavior might not be accidental - as the report indicates they’re fully aware of the governance risks and are deliberately bypassing controls in favor of productivity over compliance.

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Senior leaders are using AI to a double standard

More than a quarter (28%) of senior decision-makers even admitted they’d continue using AI tools, even if their employer banned them or disciplinary action was induced. Again, a figure that’s higher than all employees overall (22%).

Even though senior-level shadow AI usage is high, half (51%) say they are concerned about employees doing the same thing. TrustedTech argues this imposes double standards and governance inconsistencies that ultimately make workers less likely to adhere to the rules.

“When that behaviour is modelled at the top of an organisation, it becomes significantly harder to enforce governance elsewhere in the business,” Chief Visionary Officer Julian Hamood wrote.

Workers want AI, but the current setup is holding them back

However, governance and security might not be the primary blockers to adherence – workers are consistently disgruntled with the tools they’re being given. The report blames productivity pressure and access limitations. One in four (24%) say employer-approved AI tools are too limited, and 21% agree non-official tools are more efficient.

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The report also reveals slow adoption among non-decision-making workers due to organizational and cultural concerns – 28% worry employers monitor tool usage, 23% reduce their usage because of perception concerns and 21% admit to judging colleagues negatively for relying heavily on AI.

Additionally, one in five said they were concerned that AI usage might negatively impact their career progression opportunities.

Conversely, the group that uses shadow AI the most – senior leaders – has a disproportionately high risk surface. This is because of their access to sensitive data across financial systems, HR and payroll information, customer data, legal and regulatory material and more.

With seven in 10 believing that AI positively impacts team performance, 54% saving at least three hours per week, and 27% saving five or more hours per week, it’s clear that workers have an appetite for AI.

TrustedTech criticized companies for not being clear enough, with many still lacking formal AI policies, approved tool lists and sufficient training initiatives.

“The findings highlight an urgent need for organisations to rethink how they approach AI governance, with a focus on leadership accountability, clearer usage policies, and improved education around secure and responsible AI adoption,” Hamood added.

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