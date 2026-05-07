'CEOs are staking their jobs on AI': New study warns leaders their roles could be at risk if they mess up AI
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By Craig Hale published
CEOs are under huge pressure to deliver a strong AI strategy
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- 87% of CEOs stake their job on AI success, but they're facing pressures from all angles
- Around three-quarters face pressure from the board to deliver meaningful ROI
- Impatient workers are using unapproved, risky AI tools
A new Dataiku study has revealed just how much business leaders are betting on AI, with four in five worried their job could be at risk by the end of 2026 if their AI plans fail.
At the same time, more than half (56%) of the 900 global CEOs surveyed admit their competitors have stronger AI strategies, implying there's a growing sense of insecurity and uncertainty over what constitutes a strong AI plan.
"CEOs are staking their jobs on AI, but still questioning its outputs and struggling to control the systems they say they own," CEO Florian Douetteau explained.Article continues below