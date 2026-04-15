Half of American workers now say they use some form of AI technology in their role, pushing the number over the critical point for the first time.

New Gallup research found 50% of employees now reported using AI tools at work in some capacity, a rise of 4% from the previous quarter, and up 21% from the same period just three years ago.

The study also found the mood around using AI at work appears to be changing, with many workers softening their stance on the technology despite the risk it poses to their jobs.

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AI acceptance

Taking place over February 4 to February 19, 2026, Gallup's survey specifically asked 23,717 US employees how often they used AI as part of their role, and what effect it was having on their work.

It found the usage of AI at work is also increasing, with 13% of employees now saying they use AI on a daily basis, with 28% reporting they use it a few times a week or more.

Overall, businesses appear to be getting to grips with the changes, with 41% of employees reporting their organization has integrated AI in a bid to improve organizational practices, up three points from the previous quarter.

Workers in AI-friendly businesses were more likely to report "disruption" and both positive and negative changes in staffing levels, along with a boost in productivity.