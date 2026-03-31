As many as 15% of American workers would accept an AI boss

Most are still worried about job losses, especially the younger generations

Americans are calling for greater regulation and transparency to protect workers

New data from Quinnipiac University has claimed that while four in five still prefer a human leader, as many as 15% of Americans would accept an AI boss instead.

The news comes as more and more companies are thinning out their workforces, removing middle management layers in a broader push for operational efficiency.

However, eagerness is still being met with reluctance as workers continue to fear widespread job losses – more than two in three (70%) worry AI will reduce job opportunities overall, with only 7% expecting increased jobs.

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What is AI's role in the labor market?

Per the latest data, 30% of workers worry their own job will become obsolete as a result of artificial intelligence, up from 21% last year. However, adoption is still high, with half (51%) using it for research and many in education (27%) also using it.

Sentiments also vary by generation, with Gen Z and Millennials more likely to think AI will decrease job opportunities compared with Gen X and Baby Boomers. The opposite is true, with younger workers less likely to predict an increase in jobs.

"Younger Americans report the highest familiarity with AI tools, but they are also the least optimistic about the labor market," Associate Professor of Business Analytics and Information Systems Tamilla Triantoro wrote.

As for the general perception, it's a mixed bag – 55% think AI will do more harm than good, but that leaves nearly half still feeling optimistic about the technology.

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Looking ahead, it's clear that workers not only want those who are responsible to think more deeply about AI's impacts, but they also want to be included in communications. Around three in four want the government to regulate more (74%) and want more transparency from their company (76%).

Associate Professor of Computer Science and Associate Chair for the Department of Computing, Chetan Jaiswal, noted that while Americans aren't rejecting AI outright, they're sending a warning. "Too much uncertainty, too little trust, too little regulation, and too much fear about jobs."

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