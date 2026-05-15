Enterprises don’t have an AI problem, they have a data problem

Many organizations are heavily invested in artificial intelligence, yet very few are seeing the value as expected. The technology is moving forward at an extraordinary pace, but the results inside organizations are not keeping up.

Catherine Rousseau Social Links Navigation Technical Solutions Director at AND Digital.

This gap isn’t because AI isn’t ready, but because the foundations required to make AI effective are still missing.

AI can only be as good as the information it has to work with. If that information is inconsistent or poorly governed, the models built on top of it will reflect these weaknesses. This is why so many pilots look promising in isolation but fail when organizations attempt to scale them.

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The importance of data readiness and governance

For years, organizations have treated data governance as a compliance exercise. It has been approached as something that is built once and then enforced from the top down.

The outcomes of this approach are predictable and can often cause bureaucratic bottlenecks, frustrated teams and AI initiatives eventually stall due to the fact that no one trusts the data beneath them.

What is different now is the convergence of two forces. First, AI has raised the stakes dramatically. Organizations can no longer afford data that is loosely owned or inconsistently defined. An AI model trained on bad data does not just produce a wrong report, it amplifies that wrongness across the entire organization at speed.

Second, AI is also part of the solution. Organizations now have access to tooling that can automate the unglamorous work of governance, such as classifying data and detecting anomalies. Governance can finally become invisible and embedded in the engineering lifecycle rather than bolted on afterwards.

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Yet even with these advances, governance remains disconnected from day-to-day delivery in many organizations. AI introduces new responsibilities around data quality and oversight, and these responsibilities cannot sit within a single team.

They require broader organizational capabilities. When governance is inconsistent, ownership is unclear, and data quality is not treated as a responsibility that spans the organization, the same issues reappear.

This challenge is made worse by the fact that many organizations still start with the technology rather than the problem. AI pilots are often launched because the capability exists, not because a clear business outcome has been defined.

Without a strong link between data, governance and real-world value, even the most advanced models struggle to gain traction.

Why pilots fail to scale

AI pilots often succeed because they are built on well-prepared data, supported by dedicated teams.

However, when organizations attempt to scale these pilots, governance is frequently treated as an afterthought, usually because it is hard to measure and slow to change. Yet this is also the reason most governance programs fail to sustain themselves beyond the initial engagement.

Even with increased awareness and better tooling, organizations still struggle to move beyond isolated AI pilots. The problem is rarely the model, but more the lack of repeatable and trusted data that allows AI tools to operate reliably across different teams and systems.

Pilots thrive in controlled conditions, but without consistent governance and clear ownership of data quality, they cannot survive the transition into production.

What organizations need to prioritize to actually see value

Across organizations, there are often three patterns that appear repeatedly. The first is the belief that governance must be perfected before any AI or analytics initiatives can begin. This mindset often leads to 12 to 18 months of planning with little to show for it.

Governance should be developed in parallel with delivery, not before it. The most successful organizations build governance tied directly to real use cases, so that value and capability grow together.

The second pattern is the assumption that tooling alone will solve governance challenges. Organizations invest in market-leading data catalogs or quality platforms but fail to establish the ownership model to feed them.

Without clear accountability, even the best tools become expensive shelfware. Technology can automate governance, but it cannot replace the human responsibility to define and maintain the data.

The third pattern is the lack of a clear connection between governance activity and business value. When teams cannot explain why a governance process exists or what outcome it protects, it becomes overhead rather than enablement and is quickly deprioritized when delivery pressure increases.

Teams also need the skills to interpret AI outputs, understand the risks and maintain oversight. Without this, even strong governance frameworks will struggle.

Organizations that overcome these patterns shift from viewing governance as a burden on data to recognizing it as a foundation that supports the business. They view governance as the infrastructure that underpins every decision they want to make more quickly, every AI initiative they want to trust and every insight they want to scale.

AI will not deliver value simply because it is implemented. It will deliver when the data beneath it is consistent and trusted. The organizations that succeed will be those that treat governance as a strategic capability and embed it into the foundations of how they build and use data.

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