Why most agentic AI projects fail, and how to avoid being one of them

As businesses get used to using generative AI tools, attention is quickly turning to agentic AI. These systems are designed to plan tasks, interpret information and take action within defined guardrails. In theory, this moves AI from a tool that assists employees to one that helps run parts of the business.

Investment is rising fast, with McKinsey predicting that the agentic AI market will rise from roughly $5-7 billion in 2024 to over $199 billion by 2034. But many businesses are finding it harder than expected to turn early pilots into something reliable and useful at scale.

Martin Tombs Social Links Navigation Field CTO EMEA, Qlik.

Gartner predicts that more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027. Meanwhile, Qlik found that 97% of organizations have committed budget to agentic AI, but only 18% are fully deploying it.

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Many see the potential, yet practical deployment still proves difficult when systems are expected to operate reliably in real business environments.

When AI starts acting inside workflows

Early generative AI tools largely acted as assistants. Employees used them to answer questions, summarize documents or draft content. If the response was slightly wrong, the impact was usually limited.

Agentic systems operate differently. They can interpret signals, recommend next steps and carry out tasks across enterprise systems. In practice, this might involve identifying unusual changes in financial performance, triggering a supply chain adjustment or initiating an operational workflow.

Once AI interacts directly with business processes, the margin for error becomes much smaller. A generative AI recommendation can be reviewed before action is taken, but an automated workflow requires far greater confidence in the information and logic behind it.

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This is where many businesses discover their underlying data foundations are not ready.