Ditch the $60k MBA: 8 audiobooks to master business for $62.93
8 audiobooks to listen to for the ultimate business education
With the average Master of Business Administration (MBA) course costing upwards of $60k and taking 1.5 to 2 years to complete, it just isn’t a realistic option for many entrepreneurs and small business owners.
But with vast amounts of information now at our fingertips, you don’t need to invest a ridiculous sum of money or time to build your business knowledge. From podcasts and YouTube videos to affordable online courses, there are countless ways to develop a bespoke business education.
Audiobooks are the ultimate option, combining the curated, deep insight of books with the hands-free convenience of a podcast. Below, I've gathered eight of the best business audiobooks out there. Each covers an essential aspect of your average MBA:
- Strategy
- Marketing
- Finance
- Operations
- Psychology
- Statistics
- Economics
Of course, audiobooks alone won’t give you the full business school experience. Many top-tier MBA programmes rely on a case study approach, helping students apply what they learn to real world dilemmas and offer access ready-made networks.
The alternative? Test what you learn on your own business in real-time. After all, real-world application is the highest form of business education. Then pair that with joining networking groups specific to your industry.
Yes, attending networking events and testing new business ideas are sure to cost you money, but you can test a lot of ideas and attend a lot of events before you exceed $60k.
I've been listening to audiobooks for almost a decade and have listened to more than 90 of them in that time. You'll rarely catch me walking the dog, cooking, or driving without listening to one. Below you'll find some of my top listens for business education.
Subscribe to Audible for a 30-day free trial
Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial when you sign up to Audible, giving you access to one free audiobook.
Prices then start at $8.99/mo for one audiobook a month, meaning you can listen to all the books on this list for just $62.93 (7 months + a free month).
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.