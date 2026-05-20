With the average Master of Business Administration (MBA) course costing upwards of $60k and taking 1.5 to 2 years to complete, it just isn’t a realistic option for many entrepreneurs and small business owners.

But with vast amounts of information now at our fingertips, you don’t need to invest a ridiculous sum of money or time to build your business knowledge. From podcasts and YouTube videos to affordable online courses, there are countless ways to develop a bespoke business education.

Audiobooks are the ultimate option, combining the curated, deep insight of books with the hands-free convenience of a podcast. Below, I've gathered eight of the best business audiobooks out there. Each covers an essential aspect of your average MBA:

Strategy

Marketing

Finance

Operations

Psychology

Statistics

Economics

Of course, audiobooks alone won’t give you the full business school experience. Many top-tier MBA programmes rely on a case study approach, helping students apply what they learn to real world dilemmas and offer access ready-made networks.

The alternative? Test what you learn on your own business in real-time. After all, real-world application is the highest form of business education. Then pair that with joining networking groups specific to your industry.

Yes, attending networking events and testing new business ideas are sure to cost you money, but you can test a lot of ideas and attend a lot of events before you exceed $60k.

Selected by: Selected by: Owain Williams SMB Editor at TechRadar Pro I've been listening to audiobooks for almost a decade and have listened to more than 90 of them in that time. You'll rarely catch me walking the dog, cooking, or driving without listening to one. Below you'll find some of my top listens for business education.