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The 7 best office chair deals you can get in the Memorial Day sales right now — I'm an office furniture reviewer and all of them are better than a cheap $50 desk seat

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Save big on desk seats from FlexiSpot, Steelcase, Branch, and more

A FlexiSpot Sentinel and Steelcase Gesture office chair on a purple background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Don&#039;t Miss&#039;
(Image credit: FlexiSpot // Steelcase // Future)
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The Amazon Memorial Day sale has arrived - and as an office furniture expert, I've selected the 7 best office chair deals in the sale right now, from FlexiSpot, Steelcase, Sihoo, and more - including a bonus Branch chair deal from Best Buy that you won't want to miss.

Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale