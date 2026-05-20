The Amazon Memorial Day sale has arrived - and as an office furniture expert, I've selected the 7 best office chair deals in the sale right now, from FlexiSpot, Steelcase, Sihoo, and more - including a bonus Branch chair deal from Best Buy that you won't want to miss.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

As TechRadar Pro's office furniture editor, I've been eagerly awaiting the sales. I'm not looking for the cheapest office chairs for Memorial Day - mostly because those $50 desk seats are as uncomfortable as sitting on concrete for eight hours a day. I want to see comfort, value, and core features like lumbar support, all at a price that isn't breaking the bank.

My top pick would be the FlexiSpot Sentinel for $280 (was $420), which has all the features I look for in an office chair, like breathability and adjustability. But the