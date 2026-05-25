'Built for the boss': X-Chair's luxury office chair deals have landed for Memorial Day — and these premium seats are well-worth exploring if you want more comfort at work

As someone who heads up the team testing and review office chairs, I find X-Chair an interesting brand. The company may lack the name recognition of other high-priced brands Herman Miller and Steelcase, but they're worth checking out if you're in the market for premium office chair furniture. We've reviewed a number of X-Chair office chairs and all have scored highly.

• Shop the full X-Chair Memorial Day sale

For most people, the X-Chair X2 Management - now priced at $659 (was $879) - is going to tick all the boxes. It's possibly the most breathable and comfortable mesh office chair we've tested. It's one of those all-day seats that offers a great amount of support.

You can check out the full line-up from X-Chair's Memorial Day sale below, including a couple of standing desk deals, too. You'll need to move fast though, as all the deals end May 31.