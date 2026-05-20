Japan recorded surge in deadly bear attacks alongside tens of thousands of nationwide sightings

Monster Wolf uses flashing lights and terrifying sounds to scare aggressive wildlife away

Demand surged after bears wandered into homes, schools, supermarkets, and tourist resorts nationwide

Japan is experiencing a record surge in bear attacks, with 13 human fatalities reported in 2025 and more than 50,000 sightings reported nationwide.

Ohta Seiki, a Hokkaido-based robotics firm, manufactures a terrifying animatronic wolf called Monster Wolf specifically designed to repel these dangerous animals.

The company has already received around 50 orders this year, which is more than its usual annual production volume for this product.

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Ohta overwhelmed by unexpected demand

"We cannot make them fast enough," company president Yuji Ohta told AFP, noting that customers must now wait two to three months for delivery.

The robot wolf features artificial fur draped over a pipe frame, topped with a menacing open-mouthed face and glowing red LED eyes.

It broadcasts more than 50 kinds of recorded sounds, including human voices, electronic noises, and growls audible up to one kilometer away.

The device turns its head from side to side while its tail emits blue LED lighting, creating a genuinely unsettling presence in the dark.

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An infrared sensor detects wild animals and triggers the system to activate its full array of noises and movements.

The robot is powered by a combination of a 12-volt car battery and an optional solar charging panel for extended remote operation.

Why demand skyrocketed

Bears have been entering homes, roaming near schools, rampaging through supermarkets, and scaring guests at hot spring resorts across Japan.

The number of bears captured and culled nearly tripled from the previous year, reaching a record high of 14,601.

Some northern regions reported more than four times as many bear sightings as last year as they emerged from hibernation.

Ohta launched the Monster Wolf in 2016 to prevent damage to crops from deer, boars, and bears, but it was initially derided as a gimmick by many observers.

The company is now upgrading the device by putting it on wheels so it can chase animals or patrol specific paths autonomously.

The monster wolf looks like something from a horror movie, but Japanese communities facing real bear attacks are no longer laughing at the idea.

They are buying every unit Ohta Seiki can manufacture, and the company simply cannot keep up with the demand.

Ohta also plans to develop a hand-held version for hikers, anglers, and schoolchildren while exploring artificial intelligence cameras for future models.

The robot costs around $4,000 or more, depending on configuration, with wheels and solar panels offered as optional upgrades.

Farmers, golf course operators, and construction workers working in rural areas make up the majority of current orders.

Whether the robot remains effective once bears become accustomed to its noises and flashing lights remains an open question, but for now, it is winning the fight.

Via Toms Hardware

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