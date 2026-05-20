Sony's PlayStation State of Play returns on June 2, 2026, featuring Marvel's Wolverine as the headline act

The showcase will last over an hour, with news and announcements on games from top studios worldwide

It will also be showcased in Alamo Drafthouse theatres, suggesting a big reveal is on the horizon

Gaming in 2026 is already stacked with plenty of games in the pipeline for launch, notably the most anticipated of them all in Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games — and it's seemingly about to get even better this June.

Sony has announced its next PlayStation State of Play will take place on June 2, which will feature a new reveal of Marvel's Wolverine, with 'more than 60 minutes' of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from 'top studios around the world'.

The showcase will kick off with Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine, focusing on the gritty combat and new details on what the third-person action-adventure game will have to offer when it launches on September 15, 2026.

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As for other games, we can expect almost anything to show up, based on Sony's brief description of worldwide high-quality studios being featured — and Sony is also holding a fan-viewing event at multiple Alamo Drafthouse theatres for the State of Play, so it appears as though something significant besides Marvel's Wolverine is on the horizon.

It's worth noting that Summer Game Fest 2026 kicks off three days later on June 5, so there's plenty of speculation to be made in the meantime. With that being said, here's what I hope shows up.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Expansion

(Image credit: Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 hasn't left the discussion among gamers since its 2024 launch, with the expectation of an expansion. Capcom inevitably did just that for the first entry in the franchise, with Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen adding a new region, story, bosses, gear, and enemies to tackle, in Bitterblack Isle.

Fans also believe Capcom recently teased the existence of an expansion within its latest anniversary celebration post, alongside some mysterious additions to the game on Steam's backend. In that case, it wouldn't be a stretch to suggest there's a strong chance a reveal is on the cards.

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Stellar Blade 2

(Image credit: Sony / Shift Up)

Shift Up hasn't been shy of teasing the development of the Stellar Blade's sequel, as it recently stated development is progressing smoothly within its latest earnings report, so it may indeed be time to reveal what the developers have been cooking behind closed doors.

The sequel will be self-published on this occasion and will likely arrive on PC day one, stepping away from the first entry's timed exclusive format. That doesn't necessarily mean Shift Up won't be revealing the game at a State of Play, so this isn't an unrealistic expectation or wish for the June 2 event.

Grand Theft Auto 6

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Without a doubt, GTA 6 is one title that is highly unlikely to be revealed at Sony's upcoming State of Play, as Rockstar Games is more than confident to host a big reveal itself.

However, rumors have been active regarding Rockstar and PlayStation's marketing collaboration for the game, and since Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has already stated that marketing for GTA 6 will begin during the summer, June 2 (or frankly, June 5 during Summer Game Fest) seems like the ideal time for that.

It's a bit of a long shot, but it would make sense since Sony is showcasing the event at a theatre, a move it hasn't committed to in years, setting the stage for massive crowd reactions.

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