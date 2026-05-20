The Sony Inzone Buds are 'a fantastic-sounding pair of gaming earbuds' — and this perfect pairing to the PS5 are now over $60 off at Amazon
A good saving on some of the best gaming earbuds for PS5
Gaming earbuds have plenty of perks, including portability, easy storage, and more that both PC and console gamers can benefit from. If you're a proud PS5 owner, I'd suggest getting these Sony Inzone Buds at Amazon while they're on sale for $178 (was $239.99). That's just $20 more than the record-low price.
The Sony Inzone Earbuds, as their name might suggest, are our pick for the best PS5 gaming earbuds. However, even though these buds are marketed for PS5, they can also work with PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. In that sense, the Inzone Earbuds are convenient for both those who play games exclusively on the PS5 and those who play on several other platforms.
Today's best gaming earbuds deal
Quite simply, the Sony Inzone Wireless Gaming Earbuds are the best earbuds you can buy for PS5 — and they're now back to a great low price on Amazon. The 48-hour battery life (with the case), active noise cancellation, and 360-degree spatial sound are what make these earbuds worth the discounted price. Note that the touch sensors on the buds are especially useful for ANC and balancing the noise between the actual game and your chat.