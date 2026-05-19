PlayStation is ending single-player PC ports, according to Bloomberg and confirmed by PlayStation boss

Ghost of Yotei and Saros were likely the next games to be ported onto PC

Kena: Scars of Kosmora will still be on PS5 and PC, when it launches in 2026

PlayStation's presence on PC has gradually expanded over the years, with its exclusive single-player games arriving on the platform a year or so after launch — but that's now coming to an end.

As reported by VGC, PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst has confirmed that single-player PS5 exclusives won't be coming to PC anymore, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. This comes after its initial report in March, which is now corroborated via Hulst's internal confirmation to staff.

The most recent exclusives, Ghost of Yotei and Saros, were heavily rumored and expected to be ported to PC, particularly the former, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, which was released on PC three years after its console debut.

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Unfortunately, that's not happening anymore, marking the end of an era when many of PlayStation's blockbuster titles were available on Steam and Epic Games. One title, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, is still scheduled for launch on PC in 2026, and that's only because Ember Lab isn't a first-party PlayStation studio, but Sony is responsible as its publisher.

Bloomberg also stated that PlayStation believes PC ports risk damaging the 'console's brand' and the sales of the PS5. However, it feels as though Sony has taken two steps backwards, as this hurts consumers more than it benefits them.

The staggered release system that would see exclusives arrive on PC at least one year later was good for consumers who were either exclusively on PC or owned a PS5 console, whilst also on PC, with the freedom of playing at launch or patiently waiting for a better version in terms of graphics and performance.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

It's an understandable move from PlayStation in a financial aspect, especially since a continuation of PC releases would actually benefit Valve's upcoming Steam Machine — which is poised to be a direct rival in the console space as a console-like PC.

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While this stance can change again in the future, it's highly unlikely at this rate, especially if the rumors of Project Helix (the next Xbox console) will be able to run Steam, effectively acting as a PC, as that would mean Sony would be lending its exclusives over to rivals in both Valve and Microsoft.

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