If you're a fan of all things gothic like me, you'll want to head to HBO Max to check out Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! as it makes its streaming debut on May 22.

At first glance, The Bride! does seem like a disappointment. It didn't perform well at the box office, making $24 million against its $80–90 million budget. But honestly, I'd argue that's why you should give it a chance. In my eyes, it's criminally underrated, and a streaming home might give it an extra boost.

As someone who also loved Netflix's Frankenstein, I'm always keen to see fresh interpretations of the classic story. Here, it's set against a 1930s backdrop in Chicago, nothing like the European setting of the original source material. But somehow it really works.

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In defense of The Bride!

THE BRIDE! | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When a movie gets mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, there are plenty of polar opposite takes about whether or not it's any good. At the end of the day, it's up to you to decide your own opinion, but perhaps I can convince you to spend an evening watching The Bride!

First off, it's got two incredible leads. Jessie Buckley plays a dual role of The Bride and Mary Shelley's ghost, while Christian Bale is Frank (yes, that's short for Frankenstein's monster). They really give their all to this movie, supported by an equally star-studded cast like Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz.

If you like an ensemble, you'll find it here, and these weird and wonderful gothic characters are all set against a stunning 30s backdrop with enviable costume design. It's a visual treat, that much is sure. It's also very unique, mirroring the just as divisive Wuthering Heights, which got a poor review from us for being too bland.

Thankfully, The Bride! doesn't suffer from this problem and makes great use of its 2-hour runtime. There's plenty of spectacle and drama to enjoy here, and when you've got an atmospheric, retro Hildur Guðnadóttir soundtrack running through it, those scenes become even better. There are even a few featuring Jake Gyllenhaal singing, if that sweetens the deal.

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I do worry that The Bride! had been unfairly judged, and all of the above just proves how much love went into the Shelley-inspired project. Indeed, if you view it as being "inspired by" rather than expecting a straight adaptation, you might be surprised how much you actually enjoy it.

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