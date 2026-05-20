Backrooms and its huge lore has become popular again lately, with the new movie coming out on May 29. I've found the perfect game to play ahead of its anticipated release, and it was far scarier than I expected it to be.

Pools is a hidden gem that was first released in 2023, and you can grab it on Steam now for the low price of $9.79. In return, you'll get a journey through unnerving liminal spaces that are scarier than you would think.

Yes, there are Backrooms-inspired games out there which focus on jump scares and entities, but Pools manages to dial up the horror despite a notable absence of any threats. It's just you alone in all of these strange places, and you might be surprised how scary it actually is.

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Walking simulators aren't for everyone because, frankly, nothing actually happens. Beyond achievements that you can get for doing certain things, there are no objectives or enemies, but it still does plenty to keep you on edge.

Wandering endless hallways makes you anxious

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It's easy to get lost in Pools. As you wander, you'll forget where you came from, to the point you can end up walking in circles. There are also closed spaces shrouded in darkness to scare the claustrophobic among us, so Pools taps into many fears, not just the typical tension building and jump scares. One achievement requires you to go into a dark space and stand there for several seconds, if you're brave enough.

With no soundtrack, it really is just you and the creepy liminal spaces you find yourself in. It's first person, you'll hear the sound of your footsteps and the water if you jump in it. You can also go down slides and climb ladders, but there's no heart-pounding excitement to be found here.

The isolation and slow walking pace convince you that something awful is around the corner, despite the developer's assurance that no, nothing is coming to get you.

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Some may find this boring, admittedly, but I was surprised by how scary I found it. Liminal spaces, depending on the context, can be seen as either relaxing or horribly tense. It was the latter here, as I never truly felt comfortable playing this, amazed by how something as simple as an empty room can freak me out so much.

I'm keen to hear how others respond to Pools, especially now that Backrooms has gotten more traction thanks to A24's upcoming release. Will you be as freaked out as me? Will you be bored? Or will you have fun exploring and enjoying the various locations?

If you are interested in Backrooms, I highly recommend this game, which puts you right in the middle of liminal spaces. There's no way out into the real world, just pathways into even more eerie locations, making it perfect if, like me, you just can't get enough of this horror trend.

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