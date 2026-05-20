I've been working on Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Pro 12th Gen for Business running Intel Core Ultra Series 3, and am surprised by its speed and battery life, but oh that fan

Features
By published

Intel Panther Lake impresses

Microsoft Surface Pro Gen 12 13-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3
(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

It's been a couple of years since I reluctantly walked away from Microsoft's Surface Pro and into the warm embrace of the Apple ecosystem, but recently I took the Windows 11 ferry back to familiar territory in the form of a new 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro Gen 12 for Business.

The reason? Not to experience some wild flight of design fancy. This Surface Pro convertible system (a tablet computer with an optional keyboard and pen) looks virtually identical to the Gen 11 Surface Pro, and I have run an earlier version of Windows 11 on a Surface Pro, so nothing much new to see there.

Latest Videos From
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Microsoft Surface Pro for Business 13-inch Dimensions 12th Gen (Intel Core Ultra Series 3)
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3

Graphics

Intel Graphics

RAM

16GB/32GB

Storage

256GB/512GB/1TB

Display

13-inch PixelSense Touch LCD (2880x1920)

Ports

2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
Surface Connect Port

Cameras

Quad HD front
10MP Ultra rear

Dimensions

11-inch x 8.2-inch x 0.37 inch

Weight

1.97lbs.

It's weird being back, kind of like visiting your childhood bedroom after years away at college or your own apartment. Everything is familiar, but also odd. Windows metaphors are all similar to macOS and also often opposite (see scroll wheel on mouse).

In recent years, it has been almost impossible to compare, say, a MacBook Air to a Surface Pro. After all, Apple's Macs now run its ARM-based Apple Silicon, which means they all enjoy enviable power and battery life. Even their graphic performance is a cut above the average.

Microsoft Surface Pro Gen 12 13-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Qualcomm's arrival has helped, bringing with it not just within-range power and efficiency, but also AI performance thanks to an on-board NPU (Apple Silicon has those, too).

I struggled to understand how anyone would buy a mobile system like the Pro on anything other than an ARM CPU. Well, there is one obvious reason: unparalleled compatibility for legacy systems. ARM systems still need emulation software to support, for instance, Windows-based Intel X86 code. That situation is improving, but it's still less than perfect, and for business users who have some almost ancient software, they cannot afford to mess around with a mobile chip parading as desktop silicon when they know it won't, for instance, run their old banking software.

For years, Intel promised mobile chips that would rival Qualcomm and Apple Silicon, but it's taken until now for the once great chip company to deliver on those promises.

So, before you read on, it's worth stating up front that the Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 3) processor is one of the most exciting pieces of silicon Intel has produced for a laptop in years. It's a big deal and the primary reason I'm falling just a little bit again for the iconic Surface Pro.

Inside the Surface Pro for Business 13-inch

As I stated above, this 13-inch Surface Pro ($1,949.99, UK and other prices not available at press time) is, on the outside, identical to the previous model, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. One caveat here: When I talk about the Surface Pro, I'm referring to it with the pricier bundle that includes the Surface Pro 13-inch Keyboard and Slim Pen for Business. It's these two accessories that make this a complete laptop alternative.