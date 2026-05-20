The Amazon Memorial Day sale has arrived - and because I can't resist a great deal, as I was scrolling through the full sale, I noticed there were a ton of portable power station deals from Jackery, Anker, Bluetti, and EcoFlow.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale



If you're new to portable power stations, these are the top brands on the market right now. My team and I have tested units from all of these companies. They always impress us, whether you're securing home backup power or looking for off-grid power for camping, RVs, or jobsites.

My favorite deal would be the Jackery Explorer for $199 (was $259). It's still one of my favorite devices, and if you want ultra-portable reliability, this is the one to go for. But I can't ignore the steep discount on the Bluetti Elite 300, now $1099 (was