Don't let AI enthusiasm lock you into outdated infrastructure

AI is exposing a weakness that cloud, digital transformation and even cyber never quite surfaced. The truth is, many organizations are still architecting like it’s the 90s, with full-stack buying, monolithic estates and hardware‑centric thinking.

But it's not the 90s anymore and, while we might not have the flying cars or self-lacing Nike’s we ambitiously anticipated, our IT infrastructure demands have changed significantly with the rise of AI. The problem is, our buying habits have not.

Grant Caley Social Links Navigation UK and Ireland Solutions Director at NetApp.

At this early stage in the tech buying cycle, organizations must not let optimism outpace their judgement.

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Decisions made today will define capabilities for the next decade and our instinct to buy comprehensively with a trusted vendor is incompatible with how we should be architecting for new AI technologies.

It is this fundamental misalignment which has created the AI infrastructure trap.

Full‑stack simplicity versus architectural freedom

Enterprise infrastructure has been shaped, over decades, by workloads that are fundamentally predictable. Databases, ERP systems, productivity applications all place consistent and well-understood demands on hardware, which means hardware has been sized and purchased accordingly.

The full-stack model which emerged from this era was logical. A single vendor supplying integrated compute, storage and networking offered genuine operational simplicity, and the trade-off of vendor dependency for IT management convenience was one most organizations were willing to accept.

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AI workloads, however, operate on entirely different terms. Training large models requires sudden and sustained bursts of compute which are unfamiliar to the traditional enterprise workload profile. Running these models in production introduces resource demands which shift with evolving usage patterns and model versions.

The data pipelines underpinning AI systems therefore need storage that can respond dynamically rather than operating on fixed cycles. Taken together, these characteristics describe infrastructure requirements that are inherently variable and fast-moving making them difficult to plan for in advance.

This is not something which a hardware-centric, monolithic estate is designed to accommodate. By the time organizations start feeling the technical debt from this infrastructure, they will be five years too late to fix it.

The compounding cost of deferred complexity

The full-stack purchase is being presented to CIOs throughout this cycle as the safe and manageable option, and on a short time horizon it mainly lives up to these claims.

Integrated systems from a single vendor are easier to deploy, support and explain to a board. Full stack solutions are only simple however because the complexity has been deferred rather than removed.

It accumulates interest in the form of hardware lock-in, limited interoperability and an increasingly expensive exit if the organization's needs evolve beyond what the platform was designed to support.

Five years into a full-stack AI infrastructure commitment, organizations will find themselves in a position that anyone who has been through a major cloud migration will recognize immediately. The estate ages and vendor relationships often shift from partnership to dependency over time.

Moreover, the cost of change tends to grow large enough that staying put feels like the only realistic option even though it risks curtailing progress. The mistake in this is not buying the wrong hardware, it is choosing short term convenience over long term adaptability.

Virtualization, containerization and abstraction as strategic foundations

AI requires architecture that is built around flexibility rather than integration. The interoperability offered by integrated solutions leaves components mutually dependent.

Instead, AI requires flexibility for infrastructure to be reconfigured as the demands placed on it change, meaning that workloads are not bound to specific physical hardware limits, and that the pace of change in the technology itself does not force the organization into constant and expensive re-platforming.

Virtualization is the foundation of this. When compute, storage and networking are virtualized, workloads can be moved, scaled and reallocated dynamically rather than being tied to physical machines. This matters acutely for AI because the resource profile of AI workloads changes continuously.

A model in training has entirely different infrastructure requirements from the same model running inference in production, and an estate that cannot accommodate this difference without manual intervention will create costly bottlenecks.

Containerization extends this flexibility to the application layer. AI applications packaged as containers carry their own dependencies with them and can be deployed consistently across on-premises infrastructure, public cloud and edge environments without modification. As organizations move from AI experimentation to production deployment to edge inference, this portability becomes a practical operational requirement.

The ability to shift workloads between environments without rebuilding them is what makes it possible to follow the economics of AI infrastructure as it evolves, rather than being locked into a cost structure which only made sense at the point of signing.

Abstraction ties these elements together. Infrastructure that is genuinely abstracted (meaning decoupled or separated) from the hardware beneath it allows organizations to upgrade, replace or augment that hardware without disrupting the applications and workloads running above it.

This is particularly important when GPU generations are turning over faster than traditional server refresh cycles and the tooling landscape is evolving at a pace that makes five-year infrastructure plans largely speculative.

Designing for change

The organizations that build AI infrastructure on virtualized, containerized, abstracted foundations are not necessarily the ones moving fastest or committing the largest budgets in the current cycle. They are the ones that have understood the difference between buying for today's requirements and building for a range of futures they cannot fully anticipate.

It has been a long since these monolithic estates, hardware centric and full stack solutions made sense in the 90’s, with technology and business evolving significantly over the years. We cannot predict what will happen in the next 3 years, let alone 10, apart from the fact that infrastructure demands will continue to evolve.

The pace of change in AI means that infrastructure which cannot adapt will become an active constraint on what businesses are able to do. The time to ask hard questions about flexibility, portability and architectural freedom is therefore before contracts are signed, so that instead of being locked in while tech is growing, your organization can grow with it.

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