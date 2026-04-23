Inference pushes AI out of the data center
How AI is evolving away from datacenters
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In the early 2000s, the architects of the internet faced a familiar-sounding modern problem: How do you build a system that handles massive, unpredictable demand without it breaking when any single part of it fails?
Their answer was to build a system of peer-to-peer networking. Rather than routing everything through central servers, P2P systems distributed load across thousands of individual nodes with no single point of failure, intelligence closer to the user, and resilience baked into the architecture rather than bolted on top.
It was a successful solution. P2P networks proved faster, more resilient, and more scalable than anything centralized IT infrastructure could match for distributed workloads.Article continues below
Founder of investment fund Epochal Corporation.
Then, as the cloud computing era took hold, the hyperscale model became the dominant infrastructure logic o