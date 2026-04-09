The post-transformer era has an answer to AI’s energy crisis

Industry forecasts are sounding the alarm. Hundreds of billions of dollars will need to be invested in new data centers in the coming years to keep pace with AI’s insatiable computational needs.

Bain & Company projects that this annual spend will reach $500 billion per year by 2030. Projects like the Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle-led Stargate initiative are being set up to meet this demand.

In the background of this IT infrastructure expansion, however, are grid operators suggesting that this AI-driven demand is on track to overwhelm supply chains and destabilize energy markets.

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Zuzanna Stamirowska Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of Pathway.

More compute. More layers. More data. This is the logic that we see and hear today. This sets us on an unsustainable trajectory, creating a challenge which is no longer tomorrow’s concern. An AI energy crunch is a near-term inevitability if we remain locked into the path set by the prevailing wisdom of upwards scale.

Being wedded to that trajectory also ignores a hard truth: unsustainable demand is hardwired into the unit economics of today’s LLMs and, more specifically, the transformer architecture that comes with high energy consumption baked into training and inference.

The emergence of reasoning models, that produce more tokens in hidden “thinking” text before giving answers, adds to the problem. A 2025 study found that while a long prompt to GPT-4o consumes 0.42 Wh, a long prompt to reasoning models can consume as much as 33.634 Wh (DeepSeek-R1) and 30.495 Wh (GPT-4.5). That’s enough power to charge a smartphone, and then some, per prompt.

Spiraling token usage and inference compute cost as the only means to improve models creates a massive question mark about the current economic viability of the market in AI tools. We dramatically need a paradigm shift to course correct. That shift is already underway — and it begins with leaving the transformer behind. Welcome to the post-transformer era.