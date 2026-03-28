'Nuclear energy is the essential backbone for this future, but the industry remains trapped in a delivery bottleneck': Microsoft and Nvidia team up to tackle 'historic surge in power demand' by using AI to help the nuclear power industry
Nuclear energy faces critical delays despite rising power demand
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- AI enables engineers to detect design inconsistencies before construction begins
- Generative AI automates documentation workflows, creating audit-ready and traceable regulatory applications
- High-fidelity Digital Twins validate designs virtually and reuse proven engineering patterns
The global energy sector is facing unprecedented demand, yet nuclear power projects continue to encounter extensive delays before construction even begins.
Highly customized engineering, fragmented datasets, and labor-intensive regulatory reviews slow progress across permitting, design, and construction phases.
Engineers often spend thousands of hours drafting, cross-referencing, formatting, and reviewing tens of thousands of pages, leaving development timelines vulnerable to inefficiencies and cost overruns.Article continues below
AI solutions to reduce nuclear project bottlenecks
These challenges reveal why nuclear energy remains critical but slow to deploy, despite urgent needs for reliable, carbon-free power - and to combat this, Microsoft and Nvidia are now collaborating to deploy