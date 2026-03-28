AI enables engineers to detect design inconsistencies before construction begins

Generative AI automates documentation workflows, creating audit-ready and traceable regulatory applications

High-fidelity Digital Twins validate designs virtually and reuse proven engineering patterns

The global energy sector is facing unprecedented demand, yet nuclear power projects continue to encounter extensive delays before construction even begins.

Highly customized engineering, fragmented datasets, and labor-intensive regulatory reviews slow progress across permitting, design, and construction phases.

Engineers often spend thousands of hours drafting, cross-referencing, formatting, and reviewing tens of thousands of pages, leaving development timelines vulnerable to inefficiencies and cost overruns.

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AI solutions to reduce nuclear project bottlenecks

These challenges reveal why nuclear energy remains critical but slow to deploy, despite urgent needs for reliable, carbon-free power - and to combat this, Microsoft and Nvidia are now collaborating to deploy