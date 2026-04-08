When infrastructure decisions shape growth outcomes

For decades, Infrastructure & Operations (I&O) teams have been the unsung heroes of the enterprise, maintaining the critical backbone of systems, security, and availability that the business depends on.

But the age of AI, cloud infrastructure, and distributed workforces has changed the game. IT infrastructure is no longer a background utility; CEOs and CIOs increasingly recognize it as a vital engine of growth, resilience and competitive advantage. As a result, expectations of I&O leaders are rising accordingly.

Mike Anderson Social Links Navigation Chief Digital and Information Officer at Netskope.

Research shows just how central infrastructure has become to delivering business outcomes, as 80% of I&O leaders say their organization's IT infrastructure has become central to delivering on core business goals, while more than two-thirds (83%) feel that the personal expectations placed on them over the past year have intensified.

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To meet these rising expectations, I&O leaders need a clear understanding of what’s driving today’s CIO-CEO agenda.

CEO and CIO demands

Across executive and crucial conversations within the industry, three themes consistently emerge. First is a growing demand for visibility and trust. In complex environments shaped by hybrid architectures, cloud services, and AI, infrastructure often feels like a “black box” to senior leaders.

This lack of transparency undermines confidence. CEOs want clearer insight into the health, risks and opportunities across the IT estate, along with more direct and transparent communication when issues arise. This sentiment was echoed by I&O leaders, with 61% reporting that their CEO is often frustrated by how little visibility they have into infrastructure performance and risk.

Alongside this, there’s also an expectation for greater proactivity and strategic confidence. A defensive, “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” posture is no longer sufficient. Senior leaders now expect I&O teams to anticipate future business needs, make confident modernization decisions, and treat infrastructure as a dynamic asset that can enable competitive advantage.