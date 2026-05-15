Beyond the IT department: Why CIOs and CFOs need a new language for the AI era

Over the past twenty years, I’ve watched IT progress from a back-office support function to the center of how companies innovate and grow.

What used to be a predictable cost line is now the engine behind customer experience, product development and long-term value.

Artificial intelligence has pushed that shift even further into overdrive, as technology decisions are now shaping business strategy at the highest level.

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Greg Holmes Social Links Navigation EMEA Field CTO at Apptio, an IBM Company.

As this change has unfolded, technology ownership has spread far beyond the CIO’s remit. Marketing teams buy their own analytics tools, sales teams roll out AI-powered CRM software, and HR experiments with machine-learning models for hiring.

This freedom can spark real innovation, but it also introduces a risk leaders often underestimate: accountability becomes scattered, and the gap between the two executives who need to be most aligned, the CIO and the CFO, widens.

While a CIO’s performance is now tied to driving revenue and market growth, their CFO counterparts must justify the spending behind it to a non-technical board.

With nearly half of all CFOs prioritizing the use of technology to cut costs in the coming year, according to PwC, the need for a single source of truth is paramount.

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Too often, this differing focus means the two leaders look at the same investment and see entirely different outcomes, so how do we get to a shared source of truth?

From data silos to a shared source of truth

One of the biggest barriers to CIO–CFO alignment is the fragmentation of information across the organization. Finance tracks spend, engineering monitors performance and product management teams focus on adoption, each using systems built for their own priorities.

With no single view that connects these perspectives, leaders end up debating interpretations rather than discussing outcomes. So, it’s no surprise that many IT leaders say they struggle to prove ROI when the underlying data is incomplete, inconsistent or stripped of the context needed to explain what’s really driving costs.

A shared source of truth changes this dynamic. When financial, operational and consumption data sit side by side, leaders can see how technology is being used and what it delivers. Trends that were previously hidden become visible: services that are scaling rapidly, resources that are underutilized and areas where risk is quietly building.

This is where structured frameworks such as Technology Business Management (TBM) become valuable. TBM standardizes costs, defines services and links technology investments to business outcomes, turning fragmented data into a coherent operating model.

New data shows that 83% of respondents improved their organization's efficiency and performance through TBM. The strength of this approach lies in transforming technology from a collection of line items into a transparent system that shows how services are built, what drives their consumption and how those choices influence performance.

With this level of visibility, the role of IT evolves. Rather than reporting spends after the fact, IT can actively manage the economics of digital services. CFOs gain the clarity to articulate investment decisions with confidence, and CIOs can demonstrate impact in terms the business understands.

Most importantly, both sides operate from the same foundation, which is essential as AI accelerates the speed and complexity of decision making.

Building the bridge with data both sides trust

But the real test of CIO–CFO alignment isn’t simply seeing the same data; it’s being able to act on it at the pace the business now demands. That need becomes even more urgent as organizations shift toward hybrid operating models, with a significant percentage of tech spend now occurring outside IT.

AI has raised the bar even further. Opportunities appear faster, risks escalate more quickly and the cost of hesitation grows. In this environment, technology and finance can no longer operate as parallel functions.

When CIOs and CFOs work from a common framework, they can evaluate trade offs in real time: where to accelerate investment, where to pause and where to reallocate. Instead of debating the mechanics of spend, they can focus on the strategic implications.

The value of a strong CIO-CFO partnership is already well-established. Gartner finds that when these leaders collaborate effectively on digital investments, their organizations are more than twice as likely to meet or exceed expected outcomes. In the age of AI, this alignment is no longer just an advantage; it is an absolute necessity.

As AI is woven into every decision, any disconnect between technology and finance is amplified. When the partnership is strong, however, it becomes a force multiplier, sharpening forecasts and giving leaders the confidence to act decisively.

The future will be led by organizations where the CIO and CFO operate as a single, unified team.

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